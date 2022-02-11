Medical and Health dept. employees under AP Medical Policy Council to be transferred

The government of Andhra Pradesh has made transfers mandatory for those who have worked in the same place for five years under the AP Medical Policy Council in the Department of Medicine and Health. The officials said 1,023 employees are likely to be transferred in this way.



It said that of the total 83 cadres, 2,100 are vacant. The details of the vacancies are uploaded in the website and employees can log on to the website and find out the transfer application process, required certificates and other details.

The identification of vacancies within the Public Health Department has also reached the final stage of finalising the details of employees who have worked in the same place for five years and are in mandatory transfers list.

All the details of vacancies within the districts and zones by section are registered on the website and the superiors are taking affidavits from the DMHOs and Regional Directors. Options will be taken from the employees after the completion of this process.