Medical camp held for railway wagon workshop staff

Rayanapadu (NTR District): The sub-divisional hospital here conducted a medical camp in association with Andhra Hospital for the employees of wagon workshop at Guntupalli on Thursday.

Three eminent doctors cardiologist Dr Ramesh, neurologists Dr Amar and Dr Achtyuta Babu conducted screening of employees for hypertension, diabetes, heart and kidney related ailments.

Special investigations conducted at the camp included 2D-Echo, Ultra sonogram.

Chief Workshop Manager S Sriniva,s who attended the camp along with 80 employees, lauded the efforts of ACMS Dr B Sumalatha for taking the lead and successfully conducting the medical camp. He said that health is the most important asset one possesses and must be taken good care of. He reiterated the staff to follow the guidelines given by the expert doctors for leading a healthy life.

Dr Sumalatha thanked the staff for utilising the facilities at the camp. She also thanked the team of doctors from Andhra Hospital for providing health awareness to the employees at the camp regarding the occupational hazards, diet and lifestyle modifications for early detection of diseases and to prevent complications.

Dr Prasanna Laxmi and other hospital staff also participated.