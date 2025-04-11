Medical camp held in Nandyal

Nandyal: Following the directions of district SP Adhiraj Singh Rana, an innovative free medical camp was conducted, under the supervision of Nandyal traffic police on Thursday. Over 250 individuals benefited from the camp, and every participant was educated on road safety and traffic rules through informative traffic signboards and posters.

This programme was organised in collaboration with Omni Hospital, Rayalaseema Expressway, and Pushpagiri Eye Hospital at RK Function Hall in Nandyal.

Free medical tests were provided for auto drivers, lorry union drivers, school bus and auto drivers, police personnel, and other individuals. Thetests included BP, sugar, ECG, 2D echo, and eye checkup.

The objective for conducting this free medical camp was to raise awareness among drivers about road accident prevention and to encourage them to maintain their health. Special emphasis was placed on regular eye checkups, as good vision is crucial for safe driving. SP Rana emphasised that everyone must follow road safety and traffic regulations. He advised auto drivers not to exceed passenger limits for profit, as it increases the risk of accidents and not go at high speed.

He claimed that compared to the past, road accidents have decreased due to continuous awareness programs. For assistance while traveling on highways or in case of road accident, individuals can call the toll-free number 1033 for immediate help. Doctorsconducted CPR demonstrations to show drivers how to assist accident victims sufferingfrom shock.