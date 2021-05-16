Medical examinations conducted to Raghurama Krishnam Raju, doctors to soon submit report

Andhra Pradesh: Medical examinations were conducted for MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju at GGH. A report is being prepared by a committee of medical experts, which will be submitted to the High Court by a committee of medical experts. There was widespread panic over what was in the report. The CID is said to be proceeding as per the court orders.

Meanwhile, the AP CID on Friday arrested Narasapuram MP Kanumuru Raghurama krishnam raju, who was allegedly inciting tensions between social groups by insulting the government and those in government posts under. An FIR 12/2021 was registered against him in this case with Raghuram Krishnam Raju as A1, TV5 as A2, ABN channel as A3 in CID FIR. The case was registered on the basis of CID DIG Inquiry Report. The CID has filed charges against Raghurama in the FIR. Similarly, Raghurama made remarks to incite hatred against the government.

Despite this, it is known that the CBCID court remanded MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju. The court allowed the remand until the 28th of this month. Authorities produced Raghurama Krishnam Raju in the CBCID Special Court. CID police produced Raghuram before the Sixth Additional Munsif Magistrate. He was introduced as A1 before a CID judge. The remand report was handed over to the judge. The Andhra Pradesh High Court, which was hearing Raghurama's bail petition, rejected his bail petition and made it clear that it could not interfere in the arrest.