Medical kits to be provided at Gurukul Schools in state

Kondapi: Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy announced that the state government is prioritising healthcare for students in Social Welfare Gurukul schools by distributing medical kits worth over Rs 64 lakhs across the state.

Speaking at his camp office in Turpu Nayudupalem on Saturday, while presenting a medical kit to Gurukul school at Kondapi, the Minister detailed that each kit, valued at over Rs 3 lakhs, contains stretchers, height and weight measuring devices, thermometers, hemoglobin testing equipment, nebulisers, photoscopes, torchlight, and other essential medical instruments.

The Minister emphasised that the coalition government is giving unprecedented attention to student healthcare in state history.

He urged teachers to ensure complete health security for children while delivering results comparable to corporate schools. The minister announced that post Dasara, long-term coaching will commence in Vijayawada for students who narrowly missed NEET ranks. He that IIT and NEET coaching centres have been expanded from three to ten this year.

He said that the Chief Minister recently congratulated 55 students who achieved ranks, providing Rs 1 lakh financial incentive to each. The target for next year is set at 150 successful candidates, he announced.