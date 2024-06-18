  • Menu
Medical Officers Conduct Cancer Screening Training for CHOs in Kadiri Area Hospital

Medical Officers Conduct Cancer Screening Training for CHOs in Kadiri Area Hospital
In a bid to enhance cancer screening services in Kadiri Division, Medical Officers at the Kadiri Area Hospital will be conducting a three-day training program for Community Health Officers (CHOs) on five different types of cancer screenings.

The training program was inaugurated by the Area Hospital Medical Superintendent, Dr. Hussain, and Deputy District Medical & Health Officer, Dr. Nagendra Naik. Also present at the ceremony were Gynecologist Dr. Rishita, Dental Surgeon Dr. Baba Fakhruddin, and TOT Dr. Alekhya.

Kadiri legislator Kandikunta Venkataprasad also graced the occasion and emphasized the importance of serving the poor without any negligence in the implementation of government programs.

The training program aims to equip CHOs with the necessary skills and knowledge to conduct effective cancer screenings, ultimately improving early detection and treatment of the disease in the community.

