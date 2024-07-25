Medical staff urged to provide better services to people

Eluru : District collector K Vetri Selvi reviewed medical services, along with sanitation, education and other issues in the district with mandal-level officials through a video conference from the Collectorate on Wednesday.

Speaking at the meeting, she said medical staff should render better services to people so that the respect for medical profession in society will multiply.



The medical staff should work towards providing better medical services to people. All doctors and medical staff must be available to public from 9 am to the prescribed time in the evening.



Attendance of staff in government hospitals should be 100 per cent. Vaccination for pregnant women and children should be provided in hospitals.



Doctors should ensure that the pregnant women are free from anaemia and other health problems by conducting medical examinations from time-to-time.



Collector expressed anger at the medical officers of Banginapallithota, Ramanakkapet and Dharmajigudem who are lagging behind in achieving the target of vaccination to children.



As part of the Stop Diarrhoea campaign in the district, awareness programmes should be organised to prevent the spread of malaria and dengue in the district.



Collector warned that serious action will be taken against the concerned personnel if maternal and child deaths occur due to lack of medical services in the district. District Medical and Health Officer Dr Sharmistha, DEO Abraham, District Panchayat Officer Tuthika Srinivas Viswanath and others were present.

