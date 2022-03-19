Medico alleges ragging at GMC

Guntur: An MBBS first year student of Guntur Medical College (GMC) alleged that senior students had instructed him to wear full hands shirt

while coming to college as part of ragging. He lodged a complaint with the National Medical Commission on the ragging.

Following the complaint, Anti-Ragging Help Desk has demanded explanation from the GMC Principal Dr Ch Padmavati and instructed her to send details of the anti-ragging committee in the medical college. The NMC kept details of the complainant secret.

Anti-ragging committee members questioned the senior students about the ragging of MBBS first year student in the medical college.

Medical College principal Dr Padmavati and anti-ragging committee members explained how ragging cases will spoil the future of students and its impact on students.

In spite of requests and repeated questioning, they failed to identify the senior students, who ragged the first year student.

Anti-ragging committee members sent the information asked by the Anti-Ragging Help Desk to the officials concerned on Friday.

Speaking to 'The Hans India', Dr Padmavati said, "Anti-Ragging Committee meeting held on Friday discussed the complaint. The anti-ragging cell in the college received complaint on March 16. It was found that the incident took place at men's hostel and they conducted counselling to senior students."

They have already explained the impact of ragging cases on the future of students and their parents. They asked the junior to furnish information about ragging. They did not get any feedback.

She further said, "We have stepped up security at the men's hostel to check ragging in the hostel. Steps were being taken to avoid meeting of seniors and juniors at the mess also. Anti-ragging committee members are frequently visiting the men's hostel and inquiring the situation in the hostel. "We have already set up Closed Circuit Cameras at the men's hostel of the GMC," she said.

"We have sent photos and details of the anti-ragging committee, photos of their meeting with students, meeting videos, anti-ragging committee members' visit to men's hostel and their meeting with the students also sent to the anti-ragging

help desk. We have taken all the steps to check ragging in the GMC," she added.