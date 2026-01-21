Medicover Hosp celebrates its 9th anniv

Kurnool: On the occasion of its 9th anniversary, Medicover Hospitals, Kurnool, organized a special celebration in a grand manner.

The event was made more meaningful by the participation of doctors who have been associated with the hospital since its inception, along with employees who have been serving the organization from day one.

Cardiologist Dr Teja Nandan remarked, “The growth of Medicover Hospitals is the outcome of the collective efforts of doctors and staff. Being associated with the organization from its early days has been a truly satisfying experience.”

Addressing the gathering, Maheswar Reddy, Head of Medicover Hospitals, Kurnool, said, “For the past nine years, Medicover Hospitals Kurnool has been moving forward with the trust and support of the people.

The dedication and commitment of doctors and employees who have stood by the organization since its beginning are our greatest strength. Our goal remains to provide accessible, affordable, and quality healthcare services to the people of Rayalaseema.”

Doctors and staff who attended the event fondly recalled the hospital’s nine-year journey and expressed their happiness.