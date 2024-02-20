Live
- Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan's 'X' Account Hacked, Cyber Crime Police Investigate
- Bhishma Dwadashi 2024: Date, timing, rituals, significance and all you need to know
- Young Telugu actor ties the knot in Jodhpur ceremony
- Dhanush unveils first look poster and title for his 50th Film – ‘Raayan’
- After ‘HHVM,’ Nidhhi Agerwal to be part of another mega film!
- Sreeleela responds to a troll video on her performance in ‘Guntur Kaaram’
- CP tells trainees to be self-disciplined
- Kiara Advani set to join Ranveer Singh in highly anticipated ‘Don 3’
- Delhi Earns Dubious Distinction: Highest Tax Evasion Record Sparks Urgent Inquiry
- Devotional Gathering in Kannepalli Tomorrow (21-02-2024)
Just In
Medicover opens clinic in Sri City
Nellore Medicover Hospitals opened its new clinic in Sri City, to offer comprehensive healthcare services to residents and employees within the industrial township.
Sri City: Nellore Medicover Hospitals opened its new clinic in Sri City, to offer comprehensive healthcare services to residents and employees within the industrial township. The clinic was formally inaugurated by Sri City Deputy Superintendent of Police GVS Paideswara Rao in a function held on Monday.
The clinic, conveniently located in the local shopping arcade, will operate from 9 am to 6 pm daily, providing access to a resident doctor and visiting specialists across various disciplines. Nellore Medicover Hospital will be seamlessly connected, ensuring advanced treatment options and emergency care when needed.
“We are thrilled to bring Medicover’s quality healthcare services to Sri City. This clinic caters to the growing needs of the community, offering convenient and personalised care from experienced professionals”, said its marketing head Satish Kumar.
Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy in a message, welcomed the new clinic and said. “Aligning with our vision to provide comprehensive social infrastructure, the Medicover Clinic in Sri City marks another step towards fulfilling the township’s commitment to self-sufficiency”.