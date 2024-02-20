Medicover opens clinic in Sri City

Sri City: Nellore Medicover Hospitals opened its new clinic in Sri City, to offer comprehensive healthcare services to residents and employees within the industrial township. The clinic was formally inaugurated by Sri City Deputy Superintendent of Police GVS Paideswara Rao in a function held on Monday.

The clinic, conveniently located in the local shopping arcade, will operate from 9 am to 6 pm daily, providing access to a resident doctor and visiting specialists across various disciplines. Nellore Medicover Hospital will be seamlessly connected, ensuring advanced treatment options and emergency care when needed.

“We are thrilled to bring Medicover’s quality healthcare services to Sri City. This clinic caters to the growing needs of the community, offering convenient and personalised care from experienced professionals”, said its marketing head Satish Kumar.

Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy in a message, welcomed the new clinic and said. “Aligning with our vision to provide comprehensive social infrastructure, the Medicover Clinic in Sri City marks another step towards fulfilling the township’s commitment to self-sufficiency”.