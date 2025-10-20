Meet on predictive statistics, AI concludes

Bhimavaram: The Department of Mathematics, Vishnu Institute of Technology (Autonomous) here organised a week-long international methodology workshop on the theme “Predictive Statistics and AI Approaches in Social and Engineering Sciences” from October 13, under the aegis of Dr BV Raju Foundation and Sri Vishnu Educational Society, in hybrid mode, informed Principal Dr Mangam Venu.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Venu said that the workshop aimed to bridge the gap between traditional statistical methods and modern AI-based predictive techniques, fostering innovation and interdisciplinary collaboration.

Dr K Hemanth Kumar Reddy from VIT-AP University, Guntur, as chief guest, highlighted the growing importance of data-driven research during the inauguration on October 13 and emphasised the need for global collaboration in emerging research domains.

Dr RLN Pradeep Kumar, head of the Department of Mathematics and organising chairman, informed that 244 participants, including faculty, researchers, and students, registered for the programme. Vice-principal Prof M Srilakshmi said that the workshop encouraged participants to apply analytical approaches in addressing real-world challenges in social and engineering sciences.

Dr M Vijayalakshmi (Coordinator) and Dr RS Durga Rao (Co-Coordinator), underscored the growing relevance of Artificial Intelligence and Data Analyticsin modern education andresearch.