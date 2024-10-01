  • Menu
Meeting held on special summary revision of voter list

Tirupati Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya holding a meeting with the representatives of political parties on Monday

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation Commissioner and Electoral Registration Officer Narapureddy Mourya sought the co-operation of political parties for the successful completion of special summary revision of voter list- 2025.

The Commissioner during a meeting with the representatives of registered political parties on the summary revision of voter list held here on Monday, said proposal for setting up additional booths in the polling centre having more than 1,500 voters was submitted to the Collector for approval.

She directed BLOs and BLAs to take up field level verification of the voter list to identify those shifted and also deceased. Verification of the newly enrolled voters also should be taken up during the summary revision. Additional Commissioner Charan Tej Reddy, Deputy Commissioner Amaraiah, Tahsildar Bhagyalakshmi, DT Jeevan were present.

