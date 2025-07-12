Mega job fair on July 15

Vijayawada: Amega job fair is scheduled for July 15 at Bishop Grassi School Grounds on Eluru road here. This significant event aims at connecting fresh graduates, job seekers, and skilled individuals with leading companies across various industries.

The job fair is being organised by Talitha Cumi Unnati (TCU), an organisation dedicated to the upliftment of youth and women, in collaboration with Sarvajan Sneha Charitable Trust and Sharp India. Over 35 reputed companies are confirmed to participate, offering more than 1,500 job vacancies in key sectors including IT, manufacturing, engineering, healthcare, banking, finance, and retail. Prominent participating companies include Tech Mahindra, Wipro Infrastructure, MRF, Amarraja Batteries, Schneider Electric Pvt Ltd, TVS LUCAS, Aurobindo Pharma, Apollo Pharmacy, HDFC Life Insurance, and Sriram Life Insurance, among others.

Prospective candidates must register in advance at https://jobmela.salcompassion.org/ and complete a mandatory document verification process before July 15. Document verification will take place for three days starting from Friday at Talitha Cumi Office, located opposite Bishop Grassi School in Gunadala here. Participants are required to bring original and Xerox copies of their educational certificates, updated resume copies, a valid ID proof (Aadhaar or PAN), and any relevant work experience documents.

Fr Darsi, Director of Talitha Cumi Unnati, and Sr Suguna Francis, Trustee of Sarvajan Sneha Charitable Trust released the official poster for the Mega Job Fair on Friday.

For further details and inquiries, interested candidates can contact +91 7675038828.