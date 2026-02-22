Mega medical camp organised

Vijayawada: A free mega medical camp was organised at KBN College in One Town, Vijayawada, on Saturday, by Open Heart Social Organisation and Charitable Trust with the support of corporate and private hospitals. The initiative aimed to provide quality and corporate healthcare services free of cost to economically weaker sections. Doctors from Nasa Hospital, Vasan Eye Care and Lalitha Dental Multi-Speciality Hospital provided consultations, screenings and treatment advice. Hundreds of students and residents from One Town and surrounding areas underwent medical examinations from morning till evening. Open Heart Social Organisation and Charitable Trust founder Rasanishetty Nanda Kishore said the trust has been conducting such camps for several years in association with government, private and corporate hospitals to ensure that poor people receive advanced medical care without financial burden. He noted that rising lifestyle diseases make regular health check-ups essential for all.

KBN College Principal Dr G Krishnaveni said such initiatives complement government efforts to improve healthcare access for the poor. Administrative Officer Dr V Narayana Rao highlighted that the college has been hosting free medical camps in collaboration with reputed hospitals for several years.

Trust president Rasanishetty Tanuja Rani said the organisation has been carrying out various social service activities for over two decades, including educational assistance, disaster relief and distribution of essential items to the needy.