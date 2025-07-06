Mega parents-teachers meet on July 10

Nandyal: In a bid to strengthen school education and student development, Nandyal District Collector G Raja Kumari announced that a Mega Parents-Teachers Meeting will be held on July 10 across all government and private schools and junior colleges in the district.

For the first time, this initiative will also include private institutions.

The Collector urged parents, public representatives, officials, and the general public to actively participate in these meetings to discuss the academic progress and holistic development of students.

Speaking at a meeting on Saturday, she said the meeting will be conducted in 1,959 schools, including 1,336 government and 619 private schools, as well as in 134 junior colleges—comprising government, KGBV, model schools, tribal, social welfare, BC hostels, and private institutions.

During the sessions, parents will receive their children’s progress reports, health status, and updates on the ‘Talli Ki Vandanam’ financial assistance programme. Teachers will engage with parents to discuss students’ academic performance, co-curricular participation, and overall growth.

Video presentations, sports activities, and interactive discussions are planned to make the meetings meaningful and inclusive. As part of the Green Passport initiative, students registered through the LEAP app will be gifted saplings, which they will plant under the campaign “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam”—a tree in their mother’s name.

To ensure smooth execution of the event, a special officer has been appointed for each school. Public representatives, including district ministers, will also be invited to join the mid-day meal program under the Dokka Seethamma Scheme, along with students and their parents.

Further, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Mitra Kits will be distributed to students. A control room under the Joint Collector’s supervision has been established at the District Collectorate to oversee the entire event.