‘Mega PTM 2.0’ to be held across state on July 10

Vijayawada: The department of school education on Tuesday issued orders to conduct the ‘Mega PTM 2.0’ programme across all government, private aided, unaided schools and junior colleges in the state on July 10. As per the directions, necessary preparatory steps should be taken to ensure the success of this program.

Samagra Shiksha state project director B Srinivasa Rao, issued operational guidelines to additional district project coordinators of Samagra Shiksha, district education officers, regional joint directors and district collectors regarding the implementation of the programme.

He requested RJDs to coordinate with DEOs, APCs, and mandal educational officers (MEOs) within their jurisdiction and ensure close monitoring. He clarified that the Mega PTM, earlier scheduled for July 5, will now be conducted on July 10.

On this occasion, director of school education Vijay Rama Raju V and Samagra Shiksha SPD B Srinivasa Rao, addressed RJDs, DEOs, APCs and other officers via video conference and gave necessary instructions.

They said the Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM) serves as a key platform to strengthen the bond between parents, teachers, and schools and PTMs help parents understand their child’s academic progress, behavior, and social challenges, while also allowing teachers to seek their cooperation for the child’s benefit.

As per the orders, the Mega PTM 2.0 will be held in 61,135 educational institutions, with an expected participation of 2,28,21,454 people, including 74,96,228 students, 3,32,770 teachers and 1,49,92,456 parents, donors and others.

Teachers will provide Holistic Progress Cards to parents, helping them understand their child’s academic development. Under the supervision of the headmaster, an open meeting will be conducted to present school performance, infrastructure gaps and future action plans.