Mega PTM across Nandyal dist on Dec 5

Nandyal: DistrictCollector G Raja Kumari announced that a Mega Parent–Teacher Meeting (Mega PTM) will be conducted on December 5 in all government schools and colleges across Nandyal district.

She urged every parent to participate and personally review their children’s academic progress with teachers.

The Collector chaired a Zoom video conference with MEOs and headmasters on Thursday to review the preparations and ensure smooth conduct of the programme.

The Collector informed that the Mega PTM will be held between 9:00 AM and 12:45 PM, during which teachers will interact directly with parents regarding students’ academic performance, participation in co-curricular activities, behavioural development and overall growth. Following the discussions, the Holistic Progress Card (HPC) will be distributed to students, enabling parents to clearly understand the academic standing of their wards.

Lunch will be arranged for all attending parents under the Dokka Seethamma Mid-Day Meal Scheme.

Raja Kumari advised parents to compulsorily download and utilize the LEAP (Learning Excellence in Andhra Pradesh) app for real-time updates on attendance, exam results, daily progress, and related academic information.

She added that discussions will also be held on students’ reading and writing proficiency under the Functional Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) initiative.

The syllabus for Class 10 is expected to be completed by December 5, and a 100-day special coaching plan will begin to enhance board exam performance.

The Collector stated that special officers will supervise the programme in every mandal, while public representatives and government officials will participate in their respective jurisdiction.

She appealed to parents, elected representatives, and officials to join hands to make the Mega PTM a grand success and strengthen the educational development process across the district.