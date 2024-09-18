Live
Mega sanitation drive launched
Human chain formed 5,000 at Ayya Koneru tank to emphasise the need for ensuring cleanliness
Vizianagaram: The district administration has undertaken a massive sanitation drive to clean the major water tank Ayya Koneru on Tuesday here. MLA PAditi Gajapathi Raju, mayor VVijaya Lakshmi and others attended the programme along with students, Redcross delegates, social service organisation. As part of this programme,a human chain with 5,000 participants was formed around the the tank. MLA Aditi said that it is the responsibility of every citizen to maintain cleanliness around homes and colonies and residential areas.
“We can prevent several diseases by maintaining cleanliness. Everybody should take it as their responsibility,” she said. Mayor Vijaya Lakshmi said that people should take active part in cleanliness and protect the city. PNallanayya, municipal commissioner, said that they are conducting sanitation fortnight under Swachhata Hi Seva campaign and creating awareness among the people .