MEIL Deploys Advanced 2000 HP Oil Drilling Rig in Rajahmundry for ONGC

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) has introduced a state-of-the-art, fully automated, hydraulic oil drilling rig with a 2000 HP capacity at the ONGC site in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh. This is the third rig MEIL has deployed at this site.

The new rig, known as C3BR1 NG 2000-5, can drill up to 6000 meters in challenging high-pressure and high-temperature conditions. Compared to traditional rigs, it is more efficient, cost-effective, and safer, with full automation reducing downtime due to safety and maintenance concerns.

This rig is the first of its kind in ONGC’s drilling operations and is expected to revolutionize drilling technology. MEIL’s introduction of this advanced rig aligns with India’s 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives and is part of a ₹6,000 crore order from ONGC for oil drilling rigs.

MEIL is the first private company in India to manufacture and deploy oil and gas extraction rigs using indigenous technology. The company secured an order from ONGC for 47 rigs through global competitive bidding, including 27 land drilling rigs and 20 workover rigs, with various capacities and advanced features.

The new rigs will be supplied to ONGC sites across Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Tripura, and Tamil Nadu. These cutting-edge rigs feature advanced hydraulic technology, which is crucial for increasing oil and gas production domestically as energy prices continue to rise.

MEIL's rig also includes a blowout preventer, capable of handling high pressure and temperatures, which reduces underground temperatures of 220 degrees Celsius to the surface level. This equipment, being used for the first time in India, enhances safety and efficiency. The rig meets American Petroleum Institute (API) standards, requires minimal manpower, and is both safe and economical, thanks to its advanced automation and Gen-X technology.