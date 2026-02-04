'If desperation had a face, it would be Mamata Banerjee’s': BJP on Bengal SIR

Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday claimed that the manner in which West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is getting jittery over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the state proves that she has become the perfect face of desperation.

“If desperation had a face, it would be Mamata Banerjee’s. The West Bengal Chief Minister knows that her successive mandates have rested heavily on illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya votes, aided further by fake and ineligible names quietly added to electoral rolls through pliant DMs, SDOs, and BLOs,” BJP’s Information Technology Cell Chief and the party’s central observer for West Bengal, Amit Malviya claimed in a statement that he posted on his social media handle X.

According to him, the reason behind his current jitteriness is that she had realised that the ongoing SIR exercise has threatened to dismantle her carefully built and fiercely protected vote ecosystem in West Bengal.

“That, more than anything else, explains the present shenanigans. For the last two days, Mamata Banerjee has been camping in Delhi, indulging in political theatre and manufactured outrage,” Malviya added.

He had also pointed out that Trinamool Congress is the only political force in the country opposing the revision exercise, when the same exercise is going on in a parallel manner in 11 other states and union territories, including opposition-ruled Tamil Nadu

According to him, since Mamata Banerjee has little respect for institutions or the federal structure, she has been treating rules and regulations as inconveniences and the constitutional framework as an obstacle.

“Her tenure as Chief Minister has been defined by relentless confrontation, not just with the Centre, but with virtually every stakeholder,” Malviya said.

“The result is governance paralysis, and Bengal pays the price. The people of the state continue to be denied development and stability while political theatrics take centre stage,” he added.

A crucial hearing on the petition filed by the Chief Minister against the SIR is scheduled before a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court on Wednesday. A post by Trinamool Congress on the party’s official social media handle earlier triggered speculation on the possibility of the Chief Minister presenting her arguments during the hearing.