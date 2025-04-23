MEIL Receives Purchase Order for ₹12,800 Crore Nuclear Power Project from NPCIL

In a significant milestone, Megha Engineering & Infrastructure Ltd. (MEIL) has officially received a Purchase Order for a ₹12,800 crore EPC contract from the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) to construct two 700 MWe nuclear reactors—Kaiga Units 5 & 6—in Karnataka.

This marks NPCIL’s largest order to date and represents MEIL’s inaugural venture into the nuclear energy sector, a crucial area for India's energy future.

The formal handover took place at NPCIL's headquarters in Mumbai, where Shri Ch. P. Subbaiah, Director of Projects at MEIL, received the order along with his team. This occasion was not only a professional landmark but also a moment filled with pride, acknowledgment, and a profound sense of responsibility.

For the first time, NPCIL employed the Quality-cum-Cost-Based Selection (QCBS) method for this project, effectively balancing quality with cost considerations. In a competitive landscape that included industry leaders such as BHEL and L&T, MEIL was selected for its robust technical proposal and competitive pricing.

This initiative transcends mere engineering; it represents a significant contribution to a self-reliant India. For MEIL, this project marks an important entry into a sector that is vital for the country's growth trajectory.

MEIL's leadership expressed their unwavering confidence in the team's capability to complete the project on schedule, while upholding the highest standards of safety, quality, and diligence.

With a proven history of executing large-scale projects both in India and internationally, MEIL is embracing this new responsibility with a strong sense of purpose and commitment. This foray into nuclear energy not only adds a new chapter to MEIL’s journey but also enhances its growing role in building India's infrastructure and energy landscape.

About MEIL (Megha Engineering & Infrastructure Ltd.):

MEIL is one of India’s foremost infrastructure firms, actively engaged across various sectors, including power, water, hydrocarbons, irrigation, oil & rigs, defense, transport, compressed gas distribution, electric mobility, and now, nuclear energy. Renowned for its pragmatic approach, effective execution, and visionary outlook, MEIL consistently contributes to India’s infrastructure development.