  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Mekapati Abhinav Reddy Urges People to Support Development of Udayagiri

Mekapati Abhinav Reddy Urges People to Support Development of Udayagiri
x
Highlights

In a recent campaign event for the YSR CP MLA candidate of Udayagiri Constituency, Mekapati Abhinav Reddy, son of Mr. Mekapati Rajagopal Reddy, participated in the Gadapa Gadapa campaign in Chinthalapalem, Vinjamuru mandal.

In a recent campaign event for the YSR CP MLA candidate of Udayagiri Constituency, Mekapati Abhinav Reddy, son of Mr. Mekapati Rajagopal Reddy, participated in the Gadapa Gadapa campaign in Chinthalapalem, Vinjamuru mandal. The Mekapati family, known for their contributions to the development of Udayagiri constituency, has given properties worth hundreds of crores to the government.

During the campaign, CM Jagan's welfare regime was highlighted, with attendees expressing their support for Jagan to continue as CM in order to receive more welfare and development benefits. The importance of casting votes for Fanu's mark was also emphasized.

Mekapati Abhinav Reddy, known for his ability to unite people from all backgrounds, urged the villagers to support the development of Udayagiri by voting for Nanna Rajagopal as the MLA candidate and Vijayasai Reddy as the MP candidate. He emphasized the importance of cooperation and unity in order to further develop Udayagiri in the future.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X