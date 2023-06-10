Mekapati Chandrashekhar Reddy meets Nara Lokesh in Badvel, extends solidarity

The suspended YSRCP MLA Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy met TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh and expressed solidarity with the Nara Lokesh Yuva Galam Padayatra at Atlur in Badvel Constituency ahead of Yuva Galam Padayatra would enter the erstwhile Nellore district on 13th of this month.

On the other hand, the political developments in Nellore district are changing rapidly. MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy was met by former minister Amarnath Reddy, Party National General Secretary Beeda Ravichandra and leaders Vemireddy Pattabhi and Anam Ramnarayana Reddy and held discussions over the party switching.

Anam Ramnarayana Reddy also met Telugu Desam Party National President Chandrababu Naidu on Friday in Hyderabad.