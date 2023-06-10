Live
- Google Adds New Features for Chrome Password Manager
- Chandrababu writes to YS Jagan, demands to act on sand mining in Chinchinada
- ‘Narasimha Naidu’ making it big in re-release
- WTC Final: Warner has done enough to feature in Australia's playing XI in Ashes, says Steve O'Keefe
- Nandamuri Balakrishna: NTR legacy continues
- Women national coaching camp: Hockey India announces 33-member core group
- Assam, Manipur CM's hold meetings in Imphal over violence
- If Godse is India's good son so are Veerappan, Vijay Malya, Dawood Ibrahim: JD(U) MLC
- Reddit stands firm on API changes, despite developer protests
- Chicken prices reach record level in Hyderabad
Mekapati Chandrashekhar Reddy meets Nara Lokesh in Badvel, extends solidarity
The suspended YSRCP MLA Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy met TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh and expressed solidarity with the Nara Lokesh Yuva Galam Padayatra at Atlur in Badvel Constituency ahead of Yuva Galam Padayatra would enter the erstwhile Nellore district on 13th of this month.
On the other hand, the political developments in Nellore district are changing rapidly. MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy was met by former minister Amarnath Reddy, Party National General Secretary Beeda Ravichandra and leaders Vemireddy Pattabhi and Anam Ramnarayana Reddy and held discussions over the party switching.
Anam Ramnarayana Reddy also met Telugu Desam Party National President Chandrababu Naidu on Friday in Hyderabad.
