Mekapati Goutham Reddy's brother Vikram Reddy meets YS Jagan, likely to contest from Atmakur by-election

As the political successor of the late Minister Mekapati Gautam Reddy, his brother Vikram Reddy will foray into the public service. YSRCP senior leader and former MP Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy along with his second son Vikram Reddy met Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy at Tadepalli on Thursday. Rajamohan Reddy said Vikram Reddy had come to seek the Chief Minister's blessings ahead of his constituency visit.

Raja Mohan Reddy said Vikram would be touring the constituency soon. Speaking to media at the camp office, Rajamohan Reddy said he had met CM Jagan as a courtesy. "Vikram had informed CM Jagan two weeks ago that he would be engaged in public service and it would be known who would contest after the by-election schedule.

Mekapati Vikram Reddy said that he has been involved in business for years and decided to enter politics and carry forward the ideals of his brother Goutham. He said he will go to every house in Atmakur constituency and take blessings from every family and follow the instructions of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.



He described himself as a role model in politics. Vikram Reddy said he would visit secretariats as part of Gadapagadapaku YSRCP program launched in the constituency.