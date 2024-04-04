  • Menu
Mekapati Rajagopal Reddy host iftar party to muslims in Udayagiri

In a heartwarming gesture of inclusivity and unity, YSR Congress Party candidate for Udayagiri Constituency, Mekapati Rajagopal Reddy, hosted an Iftar dinner for 3000 Muslim brothers in Udayagiri. The event, which took place during the holy month of Ramadan, was a symbol of harmony and brotherhood as people of all faiths came together to celebrate.

Mekapati Rajagopal Reddy also took part in special prayers during the occasion, showing his respect and support for the Muslim community. In a message of solidarity, he extended his warm wishes for a blessed Ramadan to all his Muslim brothers and sisters.

The Iftar dinner organized by Mekapati Rajagopal Reddy was a first of its kind in the history of Udayagiri Constituency, creating a festive atmosphere and fostering a sense of togetherness. With the blessings of Allah, it is hoped that this gesture will lead to a successful election outcome in Udayagiri Constituency.

Muslim religious leaders and community members expressed their gratitude to Mekapati Rajagopal Reddy for his compassionate gesture and for creating a bond of unity among people of all backgrounds. The event was a shining example of multiculturalism and peace, showcasing the true spirit of togetherness during the holy month of Ramadan.

X