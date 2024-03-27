Live
Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy all praise for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Former Nellore Parliament member Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy recently praised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's leadership, stating that the state is progressing towards a golden age under his guidance. He emphasized the need for everyone to support the Chief Minister in continuing the welfare regime for the betterment of the state.
Rajamohan Reddy made these comments during a Racchabanda program held in Apilagunta, Marripadu Mandal. He highlighted the positive impact of the fee reimbursement scheme introduced by late Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy on education, and credited Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for further advancements in the education system.
Rajamohan Reddy also commended YS Rajasekhar Reddy for his visionary approach to irrigation projects, contrasting it with the failure of opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu to complete the Veligonda project. He mentioned that under Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's leadership, the high-level canal works for the Somashila project are progressing well, with plans to provide irrigation water to the region in the next few years.
Rajamohan Reddy called for support for Vijayasai Reddy, running for parliamentary candidacy, and Mekapati Vikram Reddy, contesting for Atmakuru MLA, in order to expedite the completion of the Somashila project and further develop the region.