Mekapati Vikram Reddy all praise for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Mekapati Vikram Reddy, a legislator of Atmakuru Constituency, praised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his focus on development and welfare. He mentioned that the welfare of all sections of society has been a priority throughout the Chief Minister's five-year term.

Mekapati Rajagopal Reddy, the YSRCP Coordinator for Udayagari Constituency, along with Mekapati Abhinav Reddy, MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy, and other public representatives and YSRCP leaders, performed Bhumi Puja for the Sangam-Kaligiri road restoration project. The project is being funded by them.

After the Bhumi Puja, the contractor was instructed to begin the road rehabilitation work using JCB, ensuring that it benefits the people without any inconvenience. MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy mentioned that Atmakuru and Udayagiri constituencies will witness development under the guidance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Plans for Nandavaram-Udayagiri road, Atmakuru-Vinjamuru road, and Sangam-Kaligiri road have been prepared, and the rehabilitation work on the Atmakuru-Vinjamuru road has already commenced.

As the Sangam-Kaligiri road connects the two constituencies, Mekapati Vikram Reddy and Udayagiri Constituency Coordinator Rajagopal Reddy decided to provide their own funds to the contractor for the construction of the road. They believe that this road rehabilitation work will contribute to the overall development of the region.

Mekapati Vikram Reddy highlighted that under the Jagananna government, welfare schemes have been successfully implemented, leading to economic development and a decrease in poverty in Andhra Pradesh. Despite the financial impact of COVID-19, the government has continued to provide welfare schemes and is committed to the overall well-being of the people. He mentioned the significant investments made in education, healthcare, and agriculture and expressed assurance that the government will allocate funds for the construction of essential facilities throughout the state.

He also emphasized the importance of high-level canal works for the farmers in Atmakuru and Udayagiri constituencies and assured that he has requested the Chief Minister to include them in the manifesto. Additionally, efforts will be made to address the issues related to agriculture and drinking water in the region.

Mekapati Vikram Reddy's family has been actively involved in the development of education for the past four decades. They have proposed converting their college in Udayagiri into an agricultural college named after his brother, Mekapati Gautam Reddy. This initiative aims to promote agricultural education and further develop the region.

Furthermore, plans are being made to provide skill development training and necessary facilities for students from the region who are studying in other areas. Mekapati Vikram Reddy believes that the establishment of three national highways and two ports in Atmakuru constituency will boost industrial development. Efforts are also being made to provide the required land for setting