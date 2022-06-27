Mekapati Vikram Reddy assures to resolve long-pending issues

Nellore: YSR Congress Atmakur candidate Mekapati Vikram Reddy said they had expected a majority of more than one lakh votes this time, but it has reduced to 82,888 votes as the polling percentage decreased.

He addressed the media and assured that he would strive hard to resolve long pending issues of the constituency as envisaged by his brother Goutham Reddy.

Further, BJP candidate G Bharat Kumar said the ruling party mobilised all its resources of money, Ministers, MLAs and party senior leaders apart from local volunteers and others for winning the by-electionl. He said they were happly as the party improved its poll percentage from 1.33 in 2019 to 14.1 in 2022. He said Atmakur people showed their sympathy to the family of late Minister Goutham Reddy.

He alleged that during the visit to Kavali, the Chief Minister had guided the Ministers and other leaders how to manage elections. He said the ruling party in the State was going to face an adverse situation in 2024 polls.