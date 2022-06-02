Mekapati Vikram Reddy files nomination for Atmakur by-election, says will work for victory

It is learned that Vikram Reddy, brother of the late minister Mekapati Gautam Reddy, will contest as the YSR Congress MLA candidate in the Atmakuru by-election. As part of this, Vikram Reddy filed his nomination on Thursday. Vikram Reddy, who received Bee Form on Wednesday at the hands of CM Jagan, filed his nomination today.



Vikram Reddy nomination function was attended by Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy along with YSRCP leaders. Vikram Reddy conducted special pujas at the Abhayanjaneyaswamy Temple on Bypass Road and then rallied to the RDO office over the Nellore Center and filed his nomination.

Afterwards Vikram Reddy said it is a pleasure that all the YSRCP family members coming for the nomination. "This election is new to me, however, we will take it seriously and work for the development of the region.

The by-election will be held on June 23 and the results will be announced on June 26.