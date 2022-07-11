Mekapati Vikram Reddy takes oath as YSRCP MLA, says will fullfill his brother's dreams

Mekapati Vikram Reddy took oath as YSRCP MLA on Monday. After taking the oath, he spoke to the media at Andhra Pradesh Secretariat and said that he will fulfill the ambitions of his brother Mekapati Goutham Reddy



It is known that Vikram Reddy won a huge majority in the Atmakur by-election. In the one-sided by-election, Mekapati Vikram Reddy won with a huge majority of 82,888 votes. Bharat Kumar, the BJP candidate who contested in the by-election, lost his deposit.

YSRCP has bagged the Atmakur constituency for the third time in a row with Mekapati Goutham Reddy winning in 2014 and 2019 and Mekapati Vikram Reddy in 2022.

The by-election of Atmakur has been held on June 23 due to the death of the former minister and YSRCP MLA Mekapati Goutham Reddy. The minister breathed his last on February 21 due to a heart attack. The young leader has marked his name in bringing investments to the state.