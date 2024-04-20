Mekapati Vikram Reddy welcomes TDP, BJP, and Janasena leaders into YSRCP fold

In a significant development, Ananta Sagaram Mandal TDP and BJP leaders, along with Janasena Party Mandal President Sheikh Mabu Mastan, have joined the YSRCP in the presence of Atmakuru MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy.

The joining ceremony took place on Saturday morning at Mekapati's residence in Nellore, where TDP leaders from Chilakalamarri village in the mandal and 25 families under the leadership of BJP's Dommaraju Narendra Raju decided to switch their allegiance to YSRCP.

MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy expressed his happiness at the new additions to the party, stating that the people's support for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's welfare initiatives will ensure a resounding victory for YSRCP in the upcoming elections. He also criticized the opposition parties for their lack of commitment to the people's welfare and pledged to work towards securing all 175 seats in the state.

Sheikh Mabu Mastan, the Janasena Party Mandal President, assured his full support to MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy and the YSRCP, emphasizing the need for unity in the party's efforts to serve the people of Andhra Pradesh.

The event was marked by warm exchanges and camaraderie, as the new members were welcomed into the YSRCP family by MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy, who wrapped them in party scarves and expressed his gratitude for their decision to join the party.