Members of 250 families join TDP in Atmakur

Atmakur (Nandyal): Members of 250 families belonging to Atmakur joined the TDP in the presence of former Srisailam MLA Budda Rajasekhar Reddy here on Tuesday

Speaking on the occasion, Rajasekhar Reddy said that the people are vexed with ruling YSRCP. He said the people of the State are keen on bringing the TDP back to power.

Rajasekhar Reddy said that the YSRCP during the last four-and-a-half years did nothing to the people. He said several villages in Srisailam constituency do not have proper roads.

The residents of villages are also facing problems due to lack of drinking water. He said the welfare schemes being implemented by the State government are not reaching the ground level people. As many as 250 families from Vadla Ramapuram village in Atmakur constituency have joined the TDP.