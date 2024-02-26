Members of 600 families join TDP in Mangalagiri

Mangalagiri: Motivated with the good works being done and stimulated with the service being rendered by TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh to the people of Mangalagiri Assembly constituency in Guntur district, the YSRCP leaders in the constituency continue to migrate to the TDP on a large scale. While several persons joined the TDP on Saturday, on Sunday, too, the migration continued as members of over 600 families in the constituency joined the TDP in the presence of Lokesh. Presidents of various organisations, trust board members of different temples in the area and many panchayat ward members besides others on Sunday joined the TDP.

All of them are unanimous in their opinion that the days of the YSRCP are numbered and very soon the TDP-Jana Sena combine is going to form the government to develop the State in all sectors. Heartily welcoming all of them into the TDP fold, Lokesh called upon them to work together to transform Mangalagiri as a model Assembly constituency in the State.

Several local TDP leaders, including coordinator of Mangalagiri constituency Nandam Abadhiah, Potineni Srinivasa Rao, Mummidi Satyanarayana, Tota Parthasaradhi and others were present on the occasion.