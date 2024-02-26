  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Members of 600 families join TDP in Mangalagiri

YSRCP activists joining the TDP in the presence of party’s national general secretary Nara Lokesh in Mangalagiri on Sunday
x

YSRCP activists joining the TDP in the presence of party’s national general secretary Nara Lokesh in Mangalagiri on Sunday

Highlights

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh seeks their cooperation to transform Mangalagiri into a model Assembly constituency

Mangalagiri: Motivated with the good works being done and stimulated with the service being rendered by TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh to the people of Mangalagiri Assembly constituency in Guntur district, the YSRCP leaders in the constituency continue to migrate to the TDP on a large scale. While several persons joined the TDP on Saturday, on Sunday, too, the migration continued as members of over 600 families in the constituency joined the TDP in the presence of Lokesh. Presidents of various organisations, trust board members of different temples in the area and many panchayat ward members besides others on Sunday joined the TDP.

All of them are unanimous in their opinion that the days of the YSRCP are numbered and very soon the TDP-Jana Sena combine is going to form the government to develop the State in all sectors. Heartily welcoming all of them into the TDP fold, Lokesh called upon them to work together to transform Mangalagiri as a model Assembly constituency in the State.

Several local TDP leaders, including coordinator of Mangalagiri constituency Nandam Abadhiah, Potineni Srinivasa Rao, Mummidi Satyanarayana, Tota Parthasaradhi and others were present on the occasion.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X