Mental health as importance as physical health: Minister

Vijayawada: Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav called on people to give the same importance to mental health as they do to physical health. On the eve of World Mental Health Day, the minister emphasised the need to address rising emotional and psychological problems such as stress, anxiety, and loneliness — particularly among the youth.

“People must learn to open up, communicate, and seek help instead of suffering in silence. Everyone should take part in efforts to control and prevent mental illnesses,” Satya Kumar Yadav said in a statement on Thursday.

He pointed out that the decline of joint family systems and frustration over unfulfilled expectations are leading to an increase in mental health issues. Citing World Health Organization (WHO) data, he noted that over one billion people worldwide suffer from mental disorders and that seven out of every ten people face some form of psychological problem.

The minister directed Health Department officials to strengthen the tele-counseling network and ensure better hospital-based mental healthcare services across Andhra Pradesh.

Under the Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD-03) screening programme, 4.57 lakh people were identified with different mental health issues — including 3.36 lakh with stress and anxiety, and 1.21 lakh suffering from depression. Counsellors at Tele-MANAS centres in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam are reaching out to these individuals through phone counseling and guidance.

He said to strengthen these services, the government will soon appoint 70 additional personnel, including 11 psychiatrists, 19 clinical psychologists, and other technical and support staff.

In 2024, 18,830 people contacted the Tele-MANAS centers for help, while 8,640 have already sought counselling this year.

The minister informed that district mental health teams are conducting medical camps twice a week in district and area hospitals. During 2024–25, around 1.49 lakh people received treatment, while 41,880 have been treated so far in 2025–26. Awareness programmes are being held in educational institutions to help students cope with anxiety, and similar sessions are being organised in jails and juvenile homes.

He said primary health centre staff are also being trained to identify and respond to mental health issues through refresher programs.