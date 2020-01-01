Merger of workers with government as golden era in the history of APSRTC - Deputy chief minister

Kadapa: While describing merger of workers into state government as the golden era in the history of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transportation Corporation deputy chief minister Amzadh Basha has urged the RTC employees should work more commitment and responsibility by rendering selfless service to the public.

Addressing the RTC employees here on Wednesday the deputy chief minister recalled that despite higher officials advised the chief minister not to go ahead in merging RTC employees with the government might have created hurdles, but chief minister determined of his assurance given to them during his Praja Sankalpa Yatra(PSY).

He said as per the government decision as many as 51,000 RTC workers become have become government employees from 1st January 2020. District Collector CH. Harikiran congratulated the RTC workers as they become government employees from today onwards. He urged the employees to strive hard for the organization by promoting Occupancy Ratio(OR) in the buses. Kamalapuram MLA P.Ravindranath Reddy, RTC Executive Director(ED) T.Ravikumar and others were present.