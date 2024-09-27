Live
- Is Jr NTR's Devara Part 1 Breaking Box Office Records with Rs 140 Crore Opening?
- Rs 850 crore HPC systems to bolster weather, climate research in India
- India likely to add 35-40 MT crude oil refining capacity by FY30
- ADB approves $37.5 million grant to Nauru
- World Tourism Day: Check the video that portrays rich heritage and tourist spots in Sri Satya Sai district
- CERT-In Warns Google Chrome Users of High Risk of Hacking – How to Protect Your System
- World Tourism Day 2024: Bridging Cultures and Fostering Global Understanding
- Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Buy iPhone 15 Pro for Under Rs 60,000
- 5 Celeb-approved women’s sarees to opt for this festive season
- AP and Karnataka govt. reaches agreement over transfer of Kumki elephants
Just In
Meteorological dept. issues Heavy Rain alert to AP, Telangana states
The Meteorological Department has forecasted potential rainfall across the two Telugu states this Friday, prompting officials to issue a yellow alert for several districts
The Meteorological Department has forecasted potential rainfall across the two Telugu states this Friday, prompting officials to issue a yellow alert for several districts. Both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are expected to experience these weather changes, with ongoing surface circulation contributing to the rains.
As rain patterns develop, it is anticipated that regions including Adilabad, Komaram Bhim, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityala, Rajanna Sirisilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Mahabubabad, Warangal, and Hanumakonda will see moderate to heavy rainfall. Officials have highlighted the likelihood of gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 km per hour, accompanied by thunder and lightning, in these areas.
The situation in Andhra Pradesh remains particularly concerning, as recent heavy rains have already wreaked havoc in the state. Notably, Vijayawada experienced severe flooding, exacerbated by the overflowing Krishna River, which submerged crops and affected many residents. Following a brief lull in rainfall, the region has seen another surge of heavy rain in various districts, including Kakinada, Kadapa, and West Godavari.
Residents are advised to remain vigilant as the Meteorological Department continues to monitor the developing weather conditions.