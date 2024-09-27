Meteorological dept. issues Heavy Rain alert to AP, Telangana states

The Meteorological Department has forecasted potential rainfall across the two Telugu states this Friday, prompting officials to issue a yellow alert for several districts. Both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are expected to experience these weather changes, with ongoing surface circulation contributing to the rains.

As rain patterns develop, it is anticipated that regions including Adilabad, Komaram Bhim, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityala, Rajanna Sirisilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Mahabubabad, Warangal, and Hanumakonda will see moderate to heavy rainfall. Officials have highlighted the likelihood of gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 km per hour, accompanied by thunder and lightning, in these areas.

The situation in Andhra Pradesh remains particularly concerning, as recent heavy rains have already wreaked havoc in the state. Notably, Vijayawada experienced severe flooding, exacerbated by the overflowing Krishna River, which submerged crops and affected many residents. Following a brief lull in rainfall, the region has seen another surge of heavy rain in various districts, including Kakinada, Kadapa, and West Godavari.

Residents are advised to remain vigilant as the Meteorological Department continues to monitor the developing weather conditions.