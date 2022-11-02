Meteorological dept. predicts rain in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema first two days

The Meteorological Department has said that it will rain in many districts of Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema for the next two days under the influence of North-East Monsoon winds, which are continuing over the Sri Lankan coast in the Bay of Bengal. It said that heavy rains will occur at many places in the erstwhile districts of Chittoor and Nellore.



Alluri Seetharamaraju, Eluru, Nellore, Tirupati, YSR, Nandyal, and Anantapur districts will receive light rains in many places and heavy rains in some places on Wednesday. Also, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitaramaraju, Eluru, Ambedkar Konaseema, NTR, Palanadu, Prakasam, Nellore, Tirupati, Nandyala, Kurnool, YSR and Anantapur districts are likely to receive moderate rains on Thursday, while light showers are likely to occur in the rest of the places, said officials of the Meteorological Department.

On Tuesday, heavy rains fell at many places in Anantapur, Tirupati, and Nellore districts. Bogolu mandal of Nellore district received 13 cm of rain and Kanekal of Anantapur district received 8.8 cm of rain. 7.9 cm of rain was recorded in Mallam of Tirupati district, 5.7 in Wakadu, 4.1 in Pulothata, and 4 cm in Gunupudu.