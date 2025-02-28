Meticulous arrangements are in place for CM’s visit to GD Nellore

Chittoor / Tirupati : Chittoor district authorities have made meticulous arrangements for the visit of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu to Gangadhara Nellore (GD Nellore) mandal on March 1. District Collector Sumit Kumar directed the officials to ensure all preparations are completed without any lapses. On Thursday, CM’s programme coordinator P Venkatesh along with Collector Sumit Kumar, and district SP Manikantha Chandolu inspected the public meeting venue at GD Nellore Harijanwada, the helipad at Ramanayudupalli, and other locations as part of the Advanced Security Liaison (ASL). They provided guidance to officials on security measures and advance arrangements.

Strict security measures are being implemented at the helipad, convoy routes, public meeting venue, photo exhibition, and stalls. The Collector instructed officials to coordinate effectively and leave no room for lapses in the arrangements. Joint Collector G Vidyadhari, Assistant Collector Himavamsi, Additional SP Sivananda Kishore, CM Security Additional SP Srinivasa Rao, and other relevant officials accompanied the Collector during the inspection.

The Chief Minister will first arrive at Tirupati Airport before proceeding to GD Nellore. Tirupati district Collector Dr S Venkateswar instructed the officials to ensure there are no minor lapses in security and arrangements. As part of the ASL on Thursday morning, Collector Venkateswar reviewed security arrangements at Tirupati Airport along with officials. He stated that the Chief Minister will reach Airport on the morning of March 1, from where he will travel by helicopter to GD Nellore to participate in the NTR Bharosa pension distribution programme. The CM will return to Airport in the afternoon to proceed with his return journey.

The health department has been assigned responsibilities for deploying specialist doctors, setting up a safe room, and arranging advanced life support ambulances and fire safety measures at Amara Hospital and Narayanadri Hospital. Officials were instructed to ensure these arrangements are made without any negligence.

Airport Director Srinivasa Rao Manne, ASP Srinivasa Rao, RDO Srikalahasti Bhanu Prakash Reddy, DMHO Balaji Naik, Ruia Hospital Superintendent Dr G Ravi Prabhu, District Fire Officer Ramanaiah, and other officials were present during the inspection.