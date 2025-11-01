Metlotsavam held

  • Menu
Tirumala:Sacred Metla Puja was held to Alipiri footpath in the early hours on Friday as part of Trimasika Metlotsavam. TTD Board Member G Bhanu...

Tirumala:Sacred Metla Puja was held to Alipiri footpath in the early hours on Friday as part of Trimasika Metlotsavam. TTD Board Member G Bhanu Prakash Reddy, who took part in the ceremony, said, many great people in the past have walked to Tirumala on the steps and have become the beneficiaries of the benign blessings of Sri Venkateswara Swamy. Special Officer of Dasasahitya Project Anandatirthacharya was also present. Earlier, Dasa Bhajana troupes performed traditional metlapuja at Alipiri Padala Mandapam. Over 3,500 Bhajanamandali members from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu climbed Tirumala Hills rendering bhajans with utmost devotion.

