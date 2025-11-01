Live
- BJP demands Congress govt purchase sprouted paddy from farmers
- Contract workers of Smriti Vanam demand salaries
- La Liga 2025-26: Four things to look out for in Spain's matchday 11
- Allu Sirish gets engaged to the 'love of his life' Nayanika
- North Korea slams denuclearization as 'pipe dream' ahead of Lee-Xi summit
- UN, aid partners support gov responses across Caribbean following Hurricane Melissa
- Situation in Sudan's North Darfur remains 'catastrophic': UN
- Trump says no decision yet on ground strikes inside Venezuela
- Collector inspects Kurnool GGH, stresses quality healthcare and cleanliness
- India-US sign 10-yr defence pact amid tariff turmoil
Metlotsavam held
Highlights
Tirumala:Sacred Metla Puja was held to Alipiri footpath in the early hours on Friday as part of Trimasika Metlotsavam. TTD Board Member G Bhanu...
Tirumala:Sacred Metla Puja was held to Alipiri footpath in the early hours on Friday as part of Trimasika Metlotsavam. TTD Board Member G Bhanu Prakash Reddy, who took part in the ceremony, said, many great people in the past have walked to Tirumala on the steps and have become the beneficiaries of the benign blessings of Sri Venkateswara Swamy. Special Officer of Dasasahitya Project Anandatirthacharya was also present. Earlier, Dasa Bhajana troupes performed traditional metlapuja at Alipiri Padala Mandapam. Over 3,500 Bhajanamandali members from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu climbed Tirumala Hills rendering bhajans with utmost devotion.
Next Story