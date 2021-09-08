  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

MGNREGS: Andhra Pradesh High Court directs government to clear pending bills by Sept 15

Andhra Pradesh High Court
x

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Highlights

The High Court directed the State government to clear the pending bills of MGNREGS by September 15 or else it will be treated as contempt of court.

Amaravati: The High Court directed the State government to clear the pending bills of MGNREGS by September 15 or else it will be treated as contempt of court.

The court expressed displeasure over clearing dues in 25 cases against the order to clear the dues in 494 pending cases.

The advocate on behalf of the State government informed the court

that the amount was transferred into the accounts of sarpanches, who in turn failed to transfer the amount to contractors.

He said that the State government has been conducting an inquiry in this matter.

The High Court directed the State government to furnish details of clearance of dues to the court by September 15.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X