Middlemen Robbing Nellore Paddy Farmers: Nara Lokesh

Amaravati: Government failed in ensuring Minimum Support Price (MSP) to the paddy farmers in Nellore district, which resulted in exploitation by the middlemen, criticised the TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh in a press release on Tuesday. He said that due to negligence of the YSRCP Government, the paddy farmers have been landing in losses and debts.

Lokesh demanded the Government to ensure at least MSP. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy promised to ensure the Government to buy every grain of paddy but it was not implemented at all in the field level.

The TDP leader deplored that the plight of Nellore paddy farmers was deteriorating with each passing day and the middlemen were robbing their sweat and blood in the absence of any support from the Government.

It was unfortunate that the farmers were not getting even Rs. 8,000 per putti (850 Kgs) now. It has resulted in an overall loss of Rs. 400 Cr to Rs. 500 Cr to the paddy farmers in Nellore district.

Lokesh asserted that agriculture was the mainstay of Andhra Pradesh and the YSRCP government was not giving the priority farmers deserve to avoid a crisis in the farm sector. The ruling YSRCP leaders should leave their negligent attitude and make sure that the farmers would not be cheated with under weighment and such unfair practices.