Migrant workers from Srikakulam stranded in Turkey, Syria

Srikakulam: Migrant workers from Srikakulam district were stranded in Turkey and Syria following the powerful earthquake that hit the two countries.

Workers from Srikakulam all are safe as they are being provided boarding facility at roofed sheds made of iron pillars at different cities located in south east Turkey and northern Syria.

The roofed sheds were not affected by the series of earthquakes where a maximum quake recorded an intensity of 7.8 on Richter scale. However, the workers were facing problems to get work, wages, food and other requirements. They fear any possible future quakes and losing their livelihood. The workers urge the Union government to make efforts to brink them back to the country.

Mainly skilled people like fitters, welders, electricians, plumbers and painters are migrating from Itchapuram, Kaviti, Kanchili, Sompeta, Mandasa, Palasa, Vajrapukotturu and other mandals in Srikakulam district to Turkey and Syria as they are paid good wages there. In the wake of the severe natural calamity in Turkey and Syria, District Collector Shrikesh B Lathkar on Wednesday appealed to family members and relatives of the migrant workers to inform about their safety and prevailing situation in those countries to their respective mandal tahsildars here soon after receiving information from there.