Mild tremors felt at Tuggali village

Mild tremors rocked Tuggali village in Pathikonda constituency on Monday afternoon. According to sources, 12 houses and cement roads in the village have developed cracks. Fortunately no human and property loss was reported. According to Tuggali mandal tahsildar Ravi, mild tremors were felt in the village on Monday afternoon.





At that time most of the villagers were away at work in the agricultural fields. Some other villagers who were present in the village moved out of houses in fear. Due to the impact, walls at some houses developed cracks. On hearing the news, the revenue department officials rushed to the village to take stock of the situation. Tahsildar Ravi said that the incident was brought to the notice of District Collector P Koteswara Rao and the Revenue Division Officer (RDO). He said as of now it could not be said as an earth earthquake until and unless an expert team makes an announcement.





However, any further action would be taken following the instructions of higher officials, the tahsildar said. Pathikonda MLA Kangati Sreedevi also rushed to the village and enquired about the incident with the Tuggali tahsildar. She also inspected the houses that have developed cracks. She assured the local people that she would take the issue to the notice of the government.