Live
- Israeli central bank cuts interest rate to 4.5% amid war
- Sensex down more than 500 points
- WhatsApp Bans 71 Lakh Accounts in India, Know why
- TiE Hyderabad gets new president
- Japan earthquake toll increases to 30 as search continues for survivors
- Sharmila will shine in AP politics: VH
- Maha Truckers’ stir: Mumbai wakes up without milk & morning cuppa
- India’s power consumption dips by 2.3% in Dec
- Markets kick off 2024 on flat note
- China’s factory output losing steam
Just In
Millers collect extra paddy from farmers
They are demanding more paddy on the pretext of moisture and wastage
Srikakulam: Millers are harassing farmers on technical pretexts in procurement of paddy. They are imposing several conditions regarding moisture and wastage and extracting more paddy from farmers in the name of deficiencies caused allegedly by moisture. Farmers allege that millers are collecting 5 to 10 kg extra for every quintal bag on one or another pretext.
Brokers are still playing a key role in procurement of paddy from farmers despite state government claiming it is procuring all the crop through Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs). At village level, local brokers or traders are purchasing paddy from farmers by collecting their land documents after farmers affix their thumb impression at local RBK. The local traders/middlemen in turn are shifting the paddy to the nearest rice mill. Unable to dispose of the produce, millers are creating hurdles to procure the paddy. Officials of revenue, civil supplies and agricultural departments remained silent spectators to this. As a result, long queues are witnessed at rice mills with paddy tractors.