Millers collect extra paddy from farmers

Srikakulam: Millers are harassing farmers on technical pretexts in procurement of paddy. They are imposing several conditions regarding moisture and wastage and extracting more paddy from farmers in the name of deficiencies caused allegedly by moisture. Farmers allege that millers are collecting 5 to 10 kg extra for every quintal bag on one or another pretext.

Brokers are still playing a key role in procurement of paddy from farmers despite state government claiming it is procuring all the crop through Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs). At village level, local brokers or traders are purchasing paddy from farmers by collecting their land documents after farmers affix their thumb impression at local RBK. The local traders/middlemen in turn are shifting the paddy to the nearest rice mill. Unable to dispose of the produce, millers are creating hurdles to procure the paddy. Officials of revenue, civil supplies and agricultural departments remained silent spectators to this. As a result, long queues are witnessed at rice mills with paddy tractors.