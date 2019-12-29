Mini Job Mela at Collectorate today in Kakinada

Kakinada: A mini-job-mela will be conducted at Kaushal Godavari and Vikasa near the Collectarate here on Monday.

Vikasa Project Director K Lachha Rao said that Ignite Skill India Institution will conduct the training programme in Retail Sales, Customer Care Executive Relationship Centers working for the unemployed youth. While speaking in review meeting he said that who completed ITI , Diplomo, , and others are eligible to the training classes.

He said that jobs would be given to the unemployed youth after successfully completing the skill development course. He said that some relationship officers, Digital Marketing Executive, Mobile Assembler Credit Card Sales , Branch Sales companies and others like Airlines will be conducting selections for their requirements.

The qualifications required are SSC, Inter(MPC, Bipc), B.Sc, B. Tech, M. Tech and MBA and the upper age limit is 35 years. Men are eligible to participate. Those who are interested can attend with their certificates, Aadhaar identification and Xerox copies of certificates before 9 A.M.

For further details the interested can contact www.Vikasajobs.com or dial the phone numbers 0884-2352764, 2352763.­­