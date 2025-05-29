Mini Mahanadu in Fremont celebrates NTR's legacy

Amaravati: The Mini Mahanadu-2025, held in Fremont, California, to mark the 102nd birth anniversary of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder and legendary figure Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, was hailed as a major success, drawing wide participation and heartfelt tributes.

Spearheaded by NRI TDP leader Srikant Doddapaneni, the event took place on Wednesday evening at the Bheemavaram Ruchulu Banquet Hall in Fremont’s Bay Area. Attendees described the gathering as a one-of-a-kind occasion, reflecting deep admiration for NTR’s enduring impact on Telugu society and politics.

A host of prominent TDP leaders and public representatives from both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana took part virtually, including Members of Parliament, government ministers, MLAs, and senior party officials. TUDA Chairman Diwakar Reddy and TDP Politburo member Nakka Ananda Babu were among the notable participants who addressed the gathering online. Leaders from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana also joined in, further enhancing the event’s significance.

TDP leader Jayaram Kumati expressed his satisfaction with the strong attendance and unity displayed by party members abroad. He noted that under the leadership of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu—who has carried forward the vision of NTR—the Telugu community has risen to prominent positions in the global IT sector.

Speakers at the event pledged their continued support for the development of 'Navya Andhra' (New Andhra), reaffirming their commitment to the guidance of both Chandrababu Naidu and IT Minister Nara Lokesh.

The Mini Mahanadu in Fremont served not only as a tribute to a towering political and cultural icon but also as a vibrant platform for the Telugu diaspora to express solidarity with their homeland’s progress and future aspirations.