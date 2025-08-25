Minister Anagani confident of completing Polavaram by 2027

Mangalagiri: Minister for Revenue, Stamps & Registrations Anagani Satya Prasad has dismissed former Minister Ambati Rambabu’s challenge for a debate on the Polavaram Project, stating that the YSRCP has no moral right to speak on the issue.

In a statement, Satya Prasad ridiculed Ambati Rambabu’s challenge, calling it laughable given the YSRCP’s five-year record of inaction on the project.

”During YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s five-year rule, the Polavaram Project was left to drown in floods,” said the Minister. ”They destroyed the diaphragm wall in the name of reverse tendering and misused central funds. Did the YSRCP government spend even a single rupee on project-affected families or on rehabilitation? They failed to complete even 3.40 percent of the work and didn’t allocate any funds in the budget.”

Satya Prasad reminded Ambati Rambabu of his own past statements, where he admitted to not understanding the project and being unable to give a completion date. He further criticised Ambati for failing to take action on any irrigation projects during his 26-month tenure as Minister for Water Resources.

”Can you name a single project you built?” Satya Prasad challenged. ”Projects like Annamayya, Gundlakamma, Pulichintala, and Yerrakaluva saw their gates washed away due to the incompetence of the Jagan Reddy government, leading to the deaths of 33 people in the Annamayya project alone. I challenge you to a debate on these projects.”

Stating that so far, 80 percent of the Polavaram project is complete, the Minister said, ”We have successfully completed six percent of the work in just the last 14 months. We are taking action to complete the project by December 2027. Unlike the previous government, we are not deceiving the public with false promises. We will complete the project on time and provide irrigation and drinking water to the people.”

The Minister concluded by repeating his challenge: ”If Ambati Rambabu has courage, he should come forward for a debate on Polavaram. We are ready.” He asserted that YSRCP leaders have no right or morality to speak on the Polavaram Project.