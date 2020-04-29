Minister Anil Kumar dials TDP MLA, assures of providing drinking water in Prakasam

Irrigation Minister Anil Kumar Yadav has reportedly called to Gottipati Ravikumar, the TDP MLA of Prakasam district. The minister assured of providing drinking water in the Prakasam district without any problems. He said that the district minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy has already discussed with him on water issues. Anil also said that he spoke to the District Collector and assured him that he would take full measures to ensure drinking water is available in the district.

TDP MPs Gottipati Ravikumar (Mirror), Dola Balavirajaneya Swamy (Kondepi) and Eluri Sambasivaravara (Parchuru) wrote to Minister Anil Kumar Yadav on the water issue in Prakasam district. The asked to solve the water problem in Prakasam district. Already, some constituencies are facing water problems.

In the letter, MLAs urged the government to ensure drinking water without any problems. Recently, Parchuri MLA Eluri Sambasivarao and Kondepi MLA Swamy have written letters to the government on issues of farmers in the crisis of lockdown.