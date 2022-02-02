Minister Audimulapu Suresh rejects irregularities in Gorumudda tenders

Vijayawada: Minister for education A Suresh condemned the 'false campaign' by TDP on Jagananna Gorumudda scheme. Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, the minister said under the scheme, the state government has been providing nutritious food to children, including chikkis and eggs. "There are no irregularities in the implementation of the scheme. The state government spent Rs 350 crore for supplying the chikki as nutritious supplement to children in the past three years," he said.

He said with the implementation of the scheme there is a gross increase in enrolment of students in schools which rose from 85 per cent to 95 per cent. Unable to digest the good patronage for the scheme, the TDP leaders are levelling allegations on its implementation by making derogatory remarks on Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The minister said that the state government saved money for the exchequer by following reverse tendering for supply of chikkis and eggs.

He rejected the allegations of TDP leaders about irregularities in procurement of chikkis and eggs. He said a procurement committee will look after the procurement of nutritious food and there is no political interference in it.

He said there is an increase in quantity of chikkis with the rise in number of students to 43 lakh.

The minister is responding to allegations by TDP spokesperson K Pattabhi Ram on January 30 that state government had disqualified reputed suppliers Kendriya Bhandar and National Cooperative Consumer Federation (NCCF) and had given the contract to six 'preferred' companies.