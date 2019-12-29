Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy assures nine-hour power supply to farm sector

Vijayawada: Minister for Energy, Forests and Environment Balineni Srinivasa Reddy inaugurated the head office of the Central Power Distribution Corporation Limited (CPDCL) here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivasa Reddy said three districts under the jurisdiction of Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (SPDCL) were carved out and Central Power Distribution Company Limited (CPDCL) was formed for the convenience of consumers of Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam districts.

He said power consumers from the capital region used to visit the headquarters of SPDCL in Tirupati and henceforth they need not visit Tirupati and can avail services in Vijayawada with formation of CPDCL.

He said the existing Southern Power Distribution Company Limited will have only five districts under its jurisdiction with head office in Tirupati. Referring to reforms and the policies of the State government, Srinivasa Reddy said the State government is committed to implement nine hours power supply to the farmers and it has firmly decided not to increase the power tariff of consumers.

He said the energy sector was in crisis with losses of Rs 70,000 crore when the YSRCP government came to power six months ago. He informed the government would overcome the problems and there will be no power cuts in the State in four months.

Endowment Minister Velampalli Srinivas has said that the power consumers in the capital region will get services in Vijayawada with creation of CPDCL. Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu welcomed the creation of CPDCL and inauguration of head office in Vijayawada.

He requested the energy department officials to check the high voltage power supply and narrated that many electrical appliances were damaged due to supply of high voltage power.

Energy Department secretary N Srikanth said the three districts of Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam consume 35 per cent of the total power in the State. He said the energy department is gradually reducing the losses for the past few months.

Newly appointed Chairman and Managing Director of CPDCL J Padmanabha Reddy has said the CPDCL will give quality services to the consumers. NEDCAP MD S Ramana Reddy, SPDCL Chairman and Managing Director H Harnatha Rao and others spoke on the occasion.